Discover the convenience of living in one of St. Louis' most sought-after neighborhoods. In this prime location, you'll enjoy all of the wonderful neighborhood restaurants and cafes, as well as easy access to Forest Park and BJC. Located near major highways, you can commute with ease. This home has been well taken care of and is ready for new owners to enjoy all that it has to offer. Don't miss out on this chance to call this stunning property your own. Schedule a private tour and envision your future here.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $449,000
