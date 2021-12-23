 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,000

BOM NO FAULT OF SELLER INVESTOR SPECIAL!!!!! Come check out this 3 bedroom 1 1.5 bathroom on one of the nicest street in Spanish Lake! This is definitely a fixer upper, but do not let that fool you, this home has great potential. Roof has been replaced within the past years, not too old of a furnace, half bath in master bedroom, enormous fenced in back yard/with a huge deck. The basement may need some foundation repair. All this home is missing is some updates, repairs, a good scrub, and your amazing ideas to bring this home back to its original glory! Seller is selling property in its current as is condition. Seller will not do any inspections or repairs, all inspections are for buyers knowledge only. Please no wholesalers.

