 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,000

WOW !! What A Beauty... NOT A LOT OF WORK TO DO IN THIS PROPERTY... All she needs is a new paint job and a good cleaning and VIOLA! SHE'S READY! Located near everything, shopping, grocery stores, eateries, highways, and more. This brick beauty is nestled in a well-maintained community on a culdesac. When you walk through the door, you're greeted by an open and spacious livingrm diningrm combo. Her beautiful hardwood floors are just waiting for a couple of coats of polyurethane to showcase her true shine. She has 3 bedrms 1 bath, 1 car attached garage, updated kitchen, and family room that walks out to the rear deck/patio. You'll enjoy the spacious rear yard where all your backyard fun begins. She also has a full basement that just waiting for your finishing touches. HURRY.... This gem won't last long !!! This property is in its exclusive bidding period.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News