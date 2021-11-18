3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,000

WOW !! What A Beauty... NOT A LOT OF WORK TO DO IN THIS PROPERTY... All she needs is a new paint job and a good cleaning and VIOLA! SHE'S READY! Located near everything, shopping, grocery stores, eateries, highways, and more. This brick beauty is nestled in a well-maintained community on a culdesac. When you walk through the door, you're greeted by an open and spacious livingrm diningrm combo. Her beautiful hardwood floors are just waiting for a couple of coats of polyurethane to showcase her true shine. She has 3 bedrms 1 bath, 1 car attached garage, updated kitchen, and family room that walks out to the rear deck/patio. You'll enjoy the spacious rear yard where all your backyard fun begins. She also has a full basement that just waiting for your finishing touches. HURRY.... This gem won't last long !!! This property is in its exclusive bidding period.