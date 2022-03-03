 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,000

Attention INVESTOR'S - easy rehab to make rent ready. Adorable 3/1 bungalow in North County. This former rental property just needs some cosmetic repairs and a new tenant. Nice laminate floors throughout and water heater has been replaced recently. Seller lives out of the country and has never lived in the home. This property is being sold AS-IS. Seller will not do any inspections. Please use special sales contract.

