 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,000

Great for investor rental. Only minutes away from the historic Chain of Rocks Bridge, North Riverfront Park, Chouteau Island, and Missouri Bottom Conservation Area. Updates: electric, plumbing, lighting, flooring, HVAC, 2 bathrooms, newly poured basement floor and basement waterproofed, new exterior security doors. The sellers will do NO repairs or inspections (including city occupancy). As is, where.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News