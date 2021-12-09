Welcome to this amazing investment property. With a little bit of cosmetic work this property is ready to be called home. The furnace was installed 2021, the HVAC unit is two years old. It wouldn't take much to make this home livable. This home ia being sold AS IS, and any appliances in the home will be in AS IS condition as well. This home is vacant and has an alarm which is located in the kitchen. Be sure to lock all doors and set the alarm when you leave. The utilities are on. Please use a Special Sales Contract form when submitting offers.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $45,000
