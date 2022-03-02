3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $450,000

LUMBER COST HAVE went down and we are passing that on to you ., TO BE BUILT- Custom Ranch Home to be built on this almost half acre lot OR YOUR OWN PLAN our builder. Immediate Start Avail- . BRING YOUR OWN PLAN or USE OURS This home is 2100 Sq ft , Elevation A included in the Base price which includes, brick & siding, 11 ft walls in Great room, Breakfast room, entry way and kitchen. Allowances given for appliances, Exterior Door allowances included, plumbing fixture allowances. Home Builder Warranty Included, Termite pre treatment, 30 year Arch shingles , 42 in maple/ Cherry cabinets included (Can be upgraded to painted cabinets, or another finish). **** Another Ranch Plan is avail ** 1800 sq ft starting at $420,000 Lot approx 100 ft wide and 200 ft long Great Opportunity to build your New Custom home in a great area! Home has been torn down and ready to build