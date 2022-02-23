3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $450,000

RARE opportunity to be the next owners of this rambling Crestwood home! Where else can you find over 3300 square feet of living space above ground on a flat almost half acre, fenced yard with all the entertaining (hot tub and pergola/firepit will stay) and green space (for all the kids, dogs, and small farm animals) you could desire?? Check out the floor plan to see the generously sized every rooms and how versatile the floor plan can be. Three FULL bathrooms! Main floor laundry! Multiple living and entertaining spaces throughout the home and yard! The man cave on the main floor has been used as a bedroom in the past, giving options for an in law suite or main floor master conversion. Enormous upstairs bedrooms! Huge eat in kitchen, that is just waiting for your touches! No tiny garages here - your car/SUV's will fit along with never ending storage. Don't miss your chance to snag this unicorn in the award winning Linbergh school district that may be the value in town!