*Showings will start Friday October 22nd at 1pm* Welcome Home, to this beautifully renovated Des Peres ranch! Upon entering through the stunning glass leaded front door, off the large covered front porch, you will find a spacious open floor plan w/gorgeous engineered hardwoods throughout, that seamlessly take you from the lg living rm & dining rm featuring crown molding, to the family rm w/stone-stacked fireplace, dry bar w/wine fridge & ending at the show stopping kitchen that's perfect for entertaining! It features a large center island, custom white cabinetry, glass cabinet door fronts, granite countertops & stainless appliances all with views and access to the large fenced backyard! The master suite features a wall of custom closets & a bath w/ beautiful tile, shower & separate soaking tub. There are 2 additional bedrooms serviced by an updated hall bathroom. Main floor laundry, rear entry garage & an amazing central location, too many more to mention! Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tina Lowry barely made it to her closet as the tornado ripped her living room off the rest of the house in St. Mary, Missouri.
Michael Weber shares the tale of how his sailboat got firmly stuck in the Mississippi River near the Chain of Rocks Bridge.
Rockwood schools post FBI tip line; some parents complain.
'The right man for this job at this time': Cardinals new homegrown manager Marmol says 'championship is the goal'
A former draft pick of the Cardinals who ascended rapidly as a coach, managing at three different levels, Marmol was introduced as the team's 51st manager.
An initial investigation found the incident happened at a party at the Phi Gamma Delta house at the Columbia campus.
St. Louis judge granted the NFL's and Rams' motion to disqualify plaintiff's lawyer Robert Blitz from the case.
Manchester police said the victim likely wouldn't have survived if not for the actions of his wife and a Parkway South High School student.
Our columnist reflects on Cardinal theatrics, the Blues quick start and Mizzou's prize recruit.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of Missouri. Storms expected Sunday evening could include hail, strong wind and tornadoes.
Lawyers were debating the extent of a police investigation into Kirkwood High School teacher Chris Stephens in the late 1990s.