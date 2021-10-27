3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $450,000

*Showings will start Friday October 22nd at 1pm* Welcome Home, to this beautifully renovated Des Peres ranch! Upon entering through the stunning glass leaded front door, off the large covered front porch, you will find a spacious open floor plan w/gorgeous engineered hardwoods throughout, that seamlessly take you from the lg living rm & dining rm featuring crown molding, to the family rm w/stone-stacked fireplace, dry bar w/wine fridge & ending at the show stopping kitchen that's perfect for entertaining! It features a large center island, custom white cabinetry, glass cabinet door fronts, granite countertops & stainless appliances all with views and access to the large fenced backyard! The master suite features a wall of custom closets & a bath w/ beautiful tile, shower & separate soaking tub. There are 2 additional bedrooms serviced by an updated hall bathroom. Main floor laundry, rear entry garage & an amazing central location, too many more to mention! Schedule your showing today!