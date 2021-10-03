 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $450,000

Open Sunday 10/3 from 1-3 on this sprawling South County ranch; total living area is over 3,300sf!! This home is 4 sides brick with a level fenced yard, and a huge kitchen with a six burner Bluestar* gas range! Plenty of room to spread out from top to bottom with a lower level recreation room and walkout basement! Main level family room has a wood burning fireplace with insert and blower, and steps out to a 30x28 paved patio. Featuring some updated bathrooms, gorgeous wood floors throughout living, dining, hall and bedrooms! Also features central vac system and an electronic air cleaner on the furnace! The main floor laundry is a combo laundry/mud/utility room, a perfect place to create a wall storage for backpacks, shoes, etc! Owner occupied for 25 years, its time for a new family to call this home!

