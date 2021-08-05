Sleek & modern 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath Ranch home invites you in with a cozy covered front porch. The entry foyer sweeps you into the open floorplan showcasing the FR centered around a gas fireplace, formal DR, gorgeous, bright Kitchen featuring slate appliances, white cabinetry with overhead/underneath lighting, backsplash, lge center island perfect for those quick snacks & adjoining Breakfast Room. Hardwood floors make for easy cleaning & look amazing. Large Master Suite includes a full bath with separate tub/shower, double sinks & a private water closet. 2 additional Bedrooms, a full Bath and a main floor Laundry Room w/ half Bath round out the main level. The partially finished walk out lower level has a Family Room with access to a large patio and backyard that backs up to common ground, an entertainment area including a bar and a safe room, a play room & area with plenty of storage. This home has a 3 car tandem garage. The wait is over . . come see what this home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 7 min to read
In Washington County, more people line up for free milk and food than vaccine shots. ‘You’d have to drag me dead or alive,’ one resident said.
‘Fighting for their lives’: More children in St. Louis-area hospitals with COVID-19, health care leaders warn
‘Since the delta variant has been rearing itself, we are seeing double digits in the emergency department, and we have typically between eight and 12 kids in the hospital with COVID,’ said Dr. Marya Strand with Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
As whirlwind of trades grips baseball — Scherzer going west, Rizzo headed east — Cardinals wait, work for market to maybe move their way
On the eve of Friday's 3 p.m. trade deadline, the rich started to get richer, and some fan bases got restless. Also: Mikolas' asserts strength in rehab start.
In a surprise move Friday, Chief Mary Barton announced her resignation after she filed a federal complaint last week alleging discrimination.
Deadline Dispatches: Cardinals add veteran lefties Lester and Happ via trades to address rotation need
Happ was acquired in exchange for a reliable reliever and a Class AA lefty, and outfielder Lane Thomas was swapped for Lester.
A hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo focused on the County Council's authority to reverse a mask order by top county leaders.
A release Saturday evening said a positive city resident attended the meeting, where the council moved to terminate the county’s mask mandate, and that an investigation is underway.
BenFred: Gorman, Liberatore look like they need more seasoning, but two other Redbirds deserve a shot
Capel, Yepez are worth a look in big leagues before the season is over.
Same as it ever was doesn't play deep into the postseason
Lawrence Callanan was convicted of murder in 1996.