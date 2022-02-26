Built in 2018 with a bonus 80% tax abatement thru 2023, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has almost 2000 sf with an opportunity to add more living space (future owners can finish the lower level, plumbing is roughed in and egress window exists for a possible 4th bedroom). As soon as you enter, you'll notice lots of windows and beautiful wood plank floors. The kitchen overlooks the family room and highlights a center island, granite tops, 42’’ shaker cabinets, and black stainless appliances. Down the hall is a laundry closet and access to the attached 2 car garage with private driveway and electronic gate opener. A dedicated dining room, ½ bathroom, vented gas fireplace, and access to the deck rounds out the main level. Up the stairs you’ll find the owner’s suite with 2 walk-in closets, a stand up shower with bench and double bowl sinks. The smallest of the 3 bedrooms has a pretty good “pro” with it’s walk in closet & custom organizers. Lots to love and close to all the action!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $450,000
