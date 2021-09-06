3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $459,900

Newly renovated Ranch home in the award winning Ladue School District! Living room with floor to ceiling windows lets loads of natural light in. Open concept eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Finished lower level with full bath. Large covered patio leads to the beautifully manicured level yard that backs to open ground, perfect for that backyard party. Oversized rear entry 2 car garage. HUGE LOT!! Plenty of space to put an addition on the back. Updates within the last 5 years include: New Windows, Roof, Kitchen, Basement, Siding, Patio and Insulation. Just a few minutes walk to the Galleria Mall, restaurants and bars. Short drive to Shaw Park, Downtown Clayton, Highway 40 and 170. Come make this home!