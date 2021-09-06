Newly renovated Ranch home in the award winning Ladue School District! Living room with floor to ceiling windows lets loads of natural light in. Open concept eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Finished lower level with full bath. Large covered patio leads to the beautifully manicured level yard that backs to open ground, perfect for that backyard party. Oversized rear entry 2 car garage. HUGE LOT!! Plenty of space to put an addition on the back. Updates within the last 5 years include: New Windows, Roof, Kitchen, Basement, Siding, Patio and Insulation. Just a few minutes walk to the Galleria Mall, restaurants and bars. Short drive to Shaw Park, Downtown Clayton, Highway 40 and 170. Come make this home!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The billionaire businessman and NFL football team owner has asked the state high court to halt a judge's order for details on his net worth.
In his weekly chat, Rick Hummel explains how the Cardinals can avoid the roster-construction mistakes that have haunted them this season.
Here was how the players reacted. Within four years, each of the players quoted in the article except Bob Forsch would be traded or released from the Cardinals.
The NFL, Rams and Kroenke sought unsuccessfully Tuesday at a closed hearing to move the closely watched suit elsewhere.
Game 1 is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, and Game 2 is scheduled for 5:40 p.m.
The Big 3-0-0: Wainwright & Molina near 'all-time record' as duo, can set it if (when?) Cardinals ace returns for 2022
Day after Wainwright, at 40, wins NL Pitcher of the Month award, Cardinals tandem Friday will become the fourth battery to start 300 games, first since 1975, and they're 24 shy of MLB high.
Grand Celebration: Wainwright schools Brewers, Molina slams homer as Cardinals romp 15-4 in dynamic duo's 300th start
There was also a first: Arenado hits two of Cardinals' six homers against Milwaukee for his 21st multi-homer game, his first since coming to St. Louis.
Clayco's Bob Clark calls the current expansion plan "a chopped-up addition to the already ill-conceived convention center."
When in doubt, blame the media. Team Kroenke tried it. It flopped, along with the request for a venue change.
Kory R. Schulein spent years downloading child porn and was a moderator on a dark web site dedicated to child exploitation.