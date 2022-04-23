This is the Newer Construction STUNNER you have been waiting for w/ 3 beds + 4 baths, over 2900 sf of living space, finished basement w/ custom bar & theater + stunning outdoor oasis! Walk into the expansive sunlit open floor plan w/ living area open to the kitchen w/ gray cabinetry, center island, granite countertops & SS appliances, a half bath completes the main level. The 2nd floor features 2 bedrooms w/ large full bath w/ double sinks & tub/shower. Also on 2nd floor, laundry closet w/ newer washer/dryer & large outdoor oasis- perfect for entertaining! The 3rd floor features the private Master Suite of your dreams w/ custom bath w/ walk in glass shower & double sinks, large walk in closet, open den space/lounge area/office & 2nd private balcony. The Lower Level will WOW you! Newer custom bar(2 yrs old), pool table area, Theater w/ 2 row seating & half bath. Staying- Custom blinds throughout w/ main level on remote, security cameras, temperature & auto lock accessible w smart phone.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $459,900
