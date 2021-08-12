3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $46,500

 Skip to main content
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home on a quiet street! The living room has hard wood floors and lots of natural light! The eat-in kitchen has new cabinets and a pass through window so you can see into the living room. There is a main floor laundry and a large area that could be used for an office, home gym or extra storage. Partially fenced yard with lots of privacy and a 2 car garage. This move-in ready home won't last long!

