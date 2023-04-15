BOM NO Fault OF THE SELLER! Their loss, your gain- Three story, newly built in '21 custom home on The Hill- 2023 Best Neighborhood! Close to independent coffee shops & delicious restaurants, Italian bakeries & grocery stores, parks, Farmers Markets plus close proximity to Forest and Tower Grove Parks, WashU Med & the CWE. Open concept first floor living- tons of natural light, luxury vinyl plank floors, recessed lighting plus amazing views out the backyard newly laid patio & fenced yard. Kitchen features gorgeous navy blue island with soft close cabinets, tons of white shaker cabinetry w/ black hardware, SS appliances, subway tiled backsplash, quartz countertops, pantry & coffee bar area. Half bath & Extra storage nook. 2nd floor- lovely master retreat- 2 walk-in closets, upgraded vanity w/ dual sinks, black fixture accents & glass shower. 2nd floor laundry. 3rd floor features 2 en-suites w/ amazing huge closets. 2 car oversized garage, all systems new 2021 & Special Taxes thru 2028!