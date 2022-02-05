3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $465,000

New, new everything**Stunning two story home in Benton Park, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths**quality upgrades and amenities***The unique open concept main floor plan combines the dining/living/kitchen area with additional lots of natural lighting*The top of the art kitchen (stainless steel appliances, Painted linen 42 inch cabinets w/crown molding, black granite, black accents w/ center island, white gloss backsplash**Beautiful built in contrast cabinetry in the dr**EXTRA DEEP 25 ft CARAGE(***gleaming flooring through out the main level***2nd level has two private ensuites*** Luxury Master bath has double bowl vanity and both second level baths have granite counter tops & AduraFlex flooring***2nd floor laundry***One year builders warranty. 15 year TPO roof**Pristine lower level, with 3rd bedroom ensuite (egress window, full ball, large family room) Across street from Arzola's Restaurant***walking distant to AB Brewery, shops, live entertainment, restaurants, bars & parks See survey for lot size