New Construction in the beautifying Gate District! Enjoy an optimal location across from campus on a dead end street & gorgeous finishes. This beautiful home combines modern luxuries with historic appeal just minutes from parks, shopping, restaurants and convenient access to highways all on a low traffic block. As soon as you enter this 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home, the open floor plan draws you in. Any chef would love the kitchen with quartz counter tops, soft close drawers, tile back splash. A bonus room spills onto a spacious deck & privately fenced yard with two space carport with garage door. The master suite features a private deck, and a luxurious master bath with double sink vanity, and separate shower and tub. The 9 ft pour basement awaits your personal touch. Bonus: Low maintenance gorgeous brick exterior - enjoy secure parking and a perfectly sized city lawn. The ultimate city lifestyle awaits you! BONUS: FULL Tax Abatement for 10 yrs and 50% for 5 more years!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $469,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
“He's a left-handed hitting shortstop, he can run, and he can help win in a lot of different ways,” Matt Holliday said of his 18-year-old son.
A St. Louis County councilman has asked law enforcement to investigate a video of a county employee engaged in a sexual act at the county building.
The right-hander and the front office always seem to read from different pages.
A 9-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys died when a vehicle hit a tree and burst into flames in Florissant. The 13-year-old driver survived the crash.
Freddie Freeman never wanted to leave the Atlanta Braves, but his agent overplayed his hand with the team. Now Freeman is starting life over again as a Dodger.
A U.S. Steel spokesperson said the company expects the move to result in the loss of 950 of the 1,500 jobs at the plant.
“I am not looking to be a spoiler. I’m in this race to win it,” Wood told the Post-Dispatch.
Woodford recalled. Rookie Thompson to assume late-inning left-hander role.
Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.
“The victim did not know it was being recorded, did not consent to the recording and did not consent to any dissemination of such recording,” the attorney said.