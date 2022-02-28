Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Lindbergh Schools near Grant's Trail, home awaits! This custom built ranch style home boasts over 2300 Sq. Ft. on the main level w/ 3 Beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage & Main floor laundry. The covered front porch leads you inside to the open floor plan. Living room boasts a gas fireplace w/ marble surround, built in bookcases & plenty of natural light. Enjoy entertaining in the dining room w/ its beautiful chandelier. Kitchen features wood cabinetry, updated countertops, large breakfast bar, updated flooring, pantry, & some updated appliances. Off the kitchen is a breakfast room & sunroom. Down the hallway, large Master Bedroom features walk-in closet & ensuite bathroom w/ double sink vanity & separate tub/shower. Two additional bedrooms, full bath & half bath complete the main floor. Need more space? Lower level holds tremendous potential. Additional Features: Roof & Gutters 2 years old, 9 foot ceilings, crown moldings, plantation shutters & More!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $474,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
It was not long ago that the Republican Party stood in opposition to the incursions of the Soviet Union.
As a rookie in 1996, Jim Campbell scored 23 goals.
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
During lengthy day of seesaw talks, commissioner Manfred meets privately with union chief Clark in chat to generate progress before Monday's deadline.
Several St. Louis-area chefs and restaurants are among the semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation’s annual awards, which were announced Wednesday.
Players nearly call off Sunday talks as owners fail to move on some issues as proposals are exchanged.
Juwan Howard isn't in the NBA anymore. He is working for a university, so he can't go off on opposing coaches and trigger postgame skirmishes.
Organizers of ‘Freedom Convoy USA 2022’ said there weren’t enough participants to continue. But the ‘People’s Convoy’ appears to be on track.
No apology: Parson says he still has questions about disclosure of teachers’ Social Security numbers
Governor’s comments follow Cole County prosecutor’s decision not to file charges.
Much of the debate Wednesday focused on whether to defund Planned Parenthood.