3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $474,900

Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in Lindbergh Schools near Grant's Trail, home awaits! This custom built ranch style home boasts over 2300 Sq. Ft. on the main level w/ 3 Beds, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage & Main floor laundry. The covered front porch leads you inside to the open floor plan. Living room boasts a gas fireplace w/ marble surround, built in bookcases & plenty of natural light. Enjoy entertaining in the dining room w/ its beautiful chandelier. Kitchen features wood cabinetry, updated countertops, large breakfast bar, updated flooring, pantry, & some updated appliances. Off the kitchen is a breakfast room & sunroom. Down the hallway, large Master Bedroom features walk-in closet & ensuite bathroom w/ double sink vanity & separate tub/shower. Two additional bedrooms, full bath & half bath complete the main floor. Need more space? Lower level holds tremendous potential. Additional Features: Roof & Gutters 2 years old, 9 foot ceilings, crown moldings, plantation shutters & More!

