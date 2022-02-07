3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $474,900

Fabulous, newer detached villa. . . all the upgrades without the hassle of new construction. This home has open floor plan and tons of natural light. Gorgeous wood floors, fresh neutral paint colors, beautiful molding, and plantation shutters throughout the home. Great Room with vaulted ceiling opens to dining room and kitchen which includes gas range, 42 in custom cabinets, pantry and SS appliances including wine fridge. Master suite has NEW wood floors, walk in closet and private bath with dual sinks and oversized walk-in shower. 2nd main floor bedroom makes the perfect home office with its French Doors for added privacy. Main floor laundry! Partially finished LL has amazing rec room with custom Theatre Room, dry bar, 3rd bedroom, full bath and plenty of storage. Maintenance free deck overlooks lush common ground. Oversized 3 car garage with electric car outlet. Convenient central location in private gated community. . . . Make this your home for the NEW Year!!