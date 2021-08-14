Five years young, 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch like-new! Sellers added so many extras, the list goes on & on! When building this home Sellers UPGRADED: front elevation with stone, concrete driveway, all granite tops, luscious flooring, extra kitchen cabinets, high end stainless appliances, 5 BURNER Gas Cooktop & Double Ovens, Huge center island in DELUXE kitchen layout with coffee bar! Gas fireplace, gorgeous top of the line light fixtures, extra large shower with seat. Main Floor Laundry. That wasn't enough, then added multiple can lights, ceiling fans, fenced the yard, sprinkler system, plantation shutters, window treatments, security system & surround sound in family room. Nothing to do but finish the lower level which has an open switch-back staircase adding to the open feeling of this wonderful home! Move in & enjoy the large rooms, open floor plan, convenience to all sites & necessities in StL. Don't miss this opportunity to buy a like new home in this fantastic subdivision. WOW!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher.
First series sweep since June was there for the taking, but the Cards wilted after rain delay.
The shooting was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Grant Road.
The proposal, sponsored by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, was rejected on a voice vote. Council Chair Rita Heard Days refused Clancy’s request for a roll call vote.
The new store adds to the Bass Pro location in St. Charles and the Cabela's in Hazelwood.
Poor communication, desire to end 'allegations' by former employees and addressing health issues factor into decision.
Sweep, but bittersweet: Cardinals outlast, out-blast Pirates for 7-6 win after LeBlanc leaves with elbow injury
Updates on injuries as lefty starter lasts two innings and leadoff hitter Carlson (wrist) also abruptly leaves games. Cardinals stretch roster to sweep Bucs.
But this time, positive comments balance the naysayers.
Veteran wide receiver Isaac Bruce gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Fortunes can change quickly and harshly in Our National Pastime. Bad things happen to good ballplayers.