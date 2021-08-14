3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $475,000

Five years young, 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch like-new! Sellers added so many extras, the list goes on & on! When building this home Sellers UPGRADED: front elevation with stone, concrete driveway, all granite tops, luscious flooring, extra kitchen cabinets, high end stainless appliances, 5 BURNER Gas Cooktop & Double Ovens, Huge center island in DELUXE kitchen layout with coffee bar! Gas fireplace, gorgeous top of the line light fixtures, extra large shower with seat. Main Floor Laundry. That wasn't enough, then added multiple can lights, ceiling fans, fenced the yard, sprinkler system, plantation shutters, window treatments, security system & surround sound in family room. Nothing to do but finish the lower level which has an open switch-back staircase adding to the open feeling of this wonderful home! Move in & enjoy the large rooms, open floor plan, convenience to all sites & necessities in StL. Don't miss this opportunity to buy a like new home in this fantastic subdivision. WOW!