This McKinley Heights stunner will blow you away! 3 floors, 3205 square feet of completely remodeled living space while still offering original charm of exposed brick & hardwoods! The main floor is versatile and offers many different options for creating your personal living space! The kitchen has crisp white cabinetry atop quartz countertops w/42 inch uppers. Contrasting light grey eleven foot center island w/quartz top includes a beverage cooler & additional cabinets under the breakfast bar! 2nd floor hosts the owners suite w/ huge walk in closet, full bath w/ dual vanities, whirlpool tub/separate shower & balcony deck! 2 additional bedrooms, full bath & 2nd floor laundry! The 3rd floor is phenomenal... the perfect place to host friends & cheer on the Cardinals during a game! 3rd full bath, large wet bar area & beverage cooler. All levels offer wired & bluetooth speakers through the ceilings! You’re just in time to enjoy & relax on the rooftop deck overlooking the city & the Arch!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $475,000
