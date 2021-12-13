 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $479,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $479,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $479,000

Absolutely charming, newer home on a popular University City cul de sac. Light and bright with effective use of color with custom cabinets and wonderful finishes. Open floor plan and a wonderful deck. Two plus garage. Easy living and low maintenance make this the perfect condo alternative. This is a great house and a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News