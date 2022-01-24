 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $479,900

Can't beat this location. Richmond Heights/Westmoor Park neighborhood just south of Clayton. 1938 all brick ginger-bread style house, very solid bones. Gorgeous curb appeal. New driveway. Tons of new updates inside. 3 stunning gut rehabbed, full bathrooms wrapped with high end tile & marble floors. Rare main floor master suit. All new light fixtures throughout. Original hardwood floor on main level. Functional, brick/marble fireplace in living room with stained glass windows connected to dining room. Kitchen with white cabinets, SS appliances, crystal light fixtures, new black hardware & black marble backsplash connected to breakfast room with stained glass windows. Sunroom completes first floor. 2 bedrooms, bonus room & a full bathroom upstairs. Dry basement with walkout. Cute backyard to be made to whatever you desire.. enough room for a garage, deck & or patio. It currently has a nice sized shed/workshop. Newer high efficiency, dual HVAC systems. Newer roof. Selling the house as-is.

