 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $49,500

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $49,500

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $49,500

Be Fast! This unincorporated county home has three bedrooms on the main, a primary half bath, and a full guest bath! Easy access to major roads and highways for easy commutes to and from wherever you need to go. The living room is spacious and the cozy dining room walks directly out to the backyard. With covered parking for 1, the home has so much going for it. The home has a large, open, unfinished basement for even more living space to be added too. All offers must be submitted through PropOffers.com. A $175 service fee is charged to the buyer or buyer's agent at closing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News