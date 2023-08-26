Welcome to 3244 Henrietta Street! This lovely home is located in the historic Gate West neighborhood and overlooks Terry Park. You'll have easy access to the city's best parks, restaurants, and events such as The Foundry, Top Golf, Busch Stadium, CityPark Stadium, Enterprise Center, the Fox, Chaifetz Arena, and more. The home features a spacious open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite countertops, and the main floor master bedroom suite provides a peaceful retreat. Upstairs, you'll find 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a living area. Step outside to the private, fenced-in backyard for outdoor fun or relax on the covered front porch facing the park. The basement has a walk-out egress and roughed-in plumbing, ready for your personal touch. Enjoy the convenience of an oversized garage and main-floor laundry room. This home is still under the tax abatement and builder's warranty for six more years and is move-in ready for you to make it your own.