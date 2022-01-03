 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,000

Award winning, "Old" Style, 2 story home located within the Oakland Terrace Subdivision is simply one of a kind! This home has been cared for day in and out for 25+ years. Boasting 3 beds 2 baths and around 2,000 sqft of living area, disappointment will not be on your plate. Notice the professional landscaping surrounding the entire premise. Front pergola overlooks the stamped walkway aligned with beautiful plants and trees. Inside through the arched doorway you're greeted with a mix of character combined with updates. Great room is spacious and cozy, displaying a FP for the cold months, and a bay window. Kitchen features 42" cabinets, granite countertops, marble backsplash and pristine appliances. Back family room leads out to the first deck overlooking the park and fenced yard. Main bedroom and bath. Up features 2 beds. Master bedroom with bath with heated floors, dbl sink, tub and sep shower. 2nd deck off master has stunning view! Crown molding, Pella windows/doors and new roof!

