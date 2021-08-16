 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,000

(c.)1909: Amazing restored grand Shaw home on over-sized double lot(walking distance to beautiful Tower Grove Park & Botanical Gardens). Family neighborhood. 2+yrs remaining tax abatement. Wide plank pine floors, black 5 panel doors, chrome hardware, period millwork. Granite tops w glass & marble backsplash , butcher block island, stainless appliances, wine fridge & walk in pantry. Entertain in adjacent great room, formal dining room w decorative fireplace & formal living room (separated with pocket doors). Customer picture framed walls & trey ceilings. large Master suite w/ his & hers closets! Master bath w corner shower, subway & glass inlay tile, dble bowl sinks w pendant lighting, granite counter & linear tile floor. 2 large Jr. beds (rooms separated by pocket doors!) full bath & 2nd floor laundry plus Den/Office 2nd floor! 3 car brick garage w electric opener Plus additional 4th bay for storage! Alley access. Wood deck & steps to fenced/treed yard. Unfinished walk-up basement.

