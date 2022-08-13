3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,900

Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath home in the heart of the Grove features wide plank hardwood floors, professionally landscaped yard, tax abatement through 2029 (only $72 for taxes in 2021!) & custom gourmet kitchen! What more could you ask for? The home opens up to a spacious living room w/ tall ceilings & light galore. Kitchen features custom cabinetry w/ under cabinet/drawer lighting & quartz countertops. Room off the kitchen is perfect for dining room, family room you name it! Half bath with custom lighted mirror completes first floor. Head upstairs to find the master suite, equipped w/ black out shades, big closets, double vanity, the list goes on! While you’re upstairs, check out the 2 additional spacious bedrooms & bathroom that complete the 2nd floor. Don’t forget to scope out the patio in the fenced-in backyard. There's so many features in this house, we can’t list them all here, so be sure to check out the features list. Close to restaurants & entertainment. EZ access to HWY 64/40.