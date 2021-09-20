Fantastic 3 bed/2.5 bath CWE townhome with an oversized garage AND incredible PRIVATE rooftop deck views of downtown. NO HOA Fees! Hardwood floors throughout, soaring 10’ tall ceilings and acres of windows are just a few highlights. The massive open concept main level offers tons of entertaining space, a gourmet kitchen finished with stainless steel appliances, Cambria countertops and subway tile backsplash. . A chic powder room is nicely tucked away. Upstairs, you will find a large master bedroom, spa like bath with double vanities and a huge shower and walk in closet with custom organizers. Additionally, there are two nicely sized bedrooms, nicely appointed bath and upstairs laundry. All this plus an enormous finished 4 car garage, gated motor court, and great access to Cortex, BJC, SLU, Wash U, Clayton. Recently updated HVAC adds piece of mind. Check out the private courtyard space with no maintenance decking and pet friendly turf. Amazing opportunity! Duplicate listing of #21060419
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
Longtime St. Louis sportscaster Doug Vaughn is on the comeback path after a recent hospitalization.
The announcement fulfills a long-held dream of bringing the country's top racing series to the Metro East track.
The win gives the surging Cardinals at least a share of the NL's second wild card and further control of their own playoff fortune.
Cardinals notebook: 'Reinvention' of Jon Lester a mix of pitch variation, plan execution, and Wainwright inspiration
Veteran lefty, approaching his 450th start, had to find a new way to use same-old pitches, and 'when you see a guy like Wainwright every five days, you’re like, "OK, I can do that, too."'
St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh's order clears a major hurdle toward holding the high-stakes civil trial in January 2022.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Immediate effort to address unruly behavior will be coupled with cultural events to promote more pedestrian activity.
Bright lights, bigger sweep: Surging Cardinals thump Mets, 11-4, to increase lead for NL's second wild card
Arenado, Goldschmidt hit two of four solo homers as Cardinals get first sweep in Queens since 2001 and claim a 1 1/2-game lead on slipping Cincinnati.