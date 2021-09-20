3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $499,900

Fantastic 3 bed/2.5 bath CWE townhome with an oversized garage AND incredible PRIVATE rooftop deck views of downtown. NO HOA Fees! Hardwood floors throughout, soaring 10’ tall ceilings and acres of windows are just a few highlights. The massive open concept main level offers tons of entertaining space, a gourmet kitchen finished with stainless steel appliances, Cambria countertops and subway tile backsplash. . A chic powder room is nicely tucked away. Upstairs, you will find a large master bedroom, spa like bath with double vanities and a huge shower and walk in closet with custom organizers. Additionally, there are two nicely sized bedrooms, nicely appointed bath and upstairs laundry. All this plus an enormous finished 4 car garage, gated motor court, and great access to Cortex, BJC, SLU, Wash U, Clayton. Recently updated HVAC adds piece of mind. Check out the private courtyard space with no maintenance decking and pet friendly turf. Amazing opportunity! Duplicate listing of #21060419