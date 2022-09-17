3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $5,980

Welcome to one of downtown’s best kept secrets! Private, amenity-rich, luxurious villa-style living right in the heart of downtown’s business district. Perfectly located with easy walks to Busch Stadium / Ballpark Village, the Arch grounds, Citygarden, Kiener Plaza & so much more, you also have Park Ave Coffee and Pickles Deli right next door! Imagine driving into your own “ATTACHED” PRIVATE GARAGE within the secure building’s main garage, parking your car and walking right into your own villa/condo. NOTHING ELSE LIKE THIS DOWNTOWN! And once you step inside you are sure to fall in love! Luxurious high-end finishes abound featuring amazing kitchens and bathrooms (heated floors), high ceilings, expansive rooms, big windows that open + EXPANSIVE BALCONES! If that weren’t enough, you also have access to an outdoor heated, saltwater pool, hot tubs, indoor heated pool, fitness center, board room, club room and so much more! SHORT TERM LEASES and/or FURNISHED POSSIBLE! 3 Months min. No Dogs.