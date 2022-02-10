Here's everything that you're looking for in an investment property: Sec 8 tenant with $850/month rent, recently completed full rehab on the property, AND priced to sell! This property has received almost $35,000 in updates including new windows, a new stack, new furnace, new electric panel, new AC unit, new electric hot water heater and more. Because this property is tenant occupied, showings will be with an accepted contract. Seller to do no inspections or repairs.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $50,000
