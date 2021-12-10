This delightful original farmhouse in a great neighborhood is filled with historic details. Cedar siding with stone accents and an inviting front porch offers beautiful curb appeal. Charming foyer leads you to the living room with gas fireplace. Light-filled den/office looks out over the front yard. Dining room is spacious with updated lighting. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, updated cabinets and countertops with breakfast bar and pantry with frosted French door. Breakfast room looks out over the backyard through the box bay window. Convenient laundry and powder room near back door. Upstairs is the primary suite with custom walk-in closet, large bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks and water closet. Two more generously sized bedrooms, hall bathroom and built-in linen closet complete the 2nd story. The brick carriage house garage offers workshop and large loft perfect for office or studio. Potting shed, patio and tranquil gardens round out the large lot.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A St. Louis judge has upheld the zoo's policy banning visitors from carrying guns inside, declaring the publicly funded institution a gun-free zone.
Kiley Kennedy, 18, was found around 7 a.m. Wednesday near Pacific, Missouri, lying near her car with a gunshot wound to her chest.
The decision effectively closes the door on the Douglass Hill proposal for apartments, condos and commercial and retail space.
Former employees said layoffs targeted roughly 40 people and prompted others to leave, too.
'Heir Jordan': Cardinals teen titan Walker launches to No. 1 prospect for club, per Baseball America
Walker, who turns 20 in May, leapfrogged Gorman, Liberatore to take top ranking in annual look at Cardinals' organization.
Missouri governor makes habit of lashing out at reporters when the news makes him look bad.
Missouri attorney general demands local governments, school districts end health orders after court ruling
St. Louis and St. Louis County both say their orders remain in effect. Area school districts say they’re studying the matter.
Retired KSDK journalist returns to a deferred dream with a showcase of paintings in her first gallery show.
During his weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans, Jeff Gordon also talks Blues and Cardinals roster moves and a hot seat in Columbia, Mo.
The dogs were in a yard that had an underground invisible electric fence when they killed Leann Gratzer on Monday.