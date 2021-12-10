3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $500,000

This delightful original farmhouse in a great neighborhood is filled with historic details. Cedar siding with stone accents and an inviting front porch offers beautiful curb appeal. Charming foyer leads you to the living room with gas fireplace. Light-filled den/office looks out over the front yard. Dining room is spacious with updated lighting. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances, updated cabinets and countertops with breakfast bar and pantry with frosted French door. Breakfast room looks out over the backyard through the box bay window. Convenient laundry and powder room near back door. Upstairs is the primary suite with custom walk-in closet, large bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower, dual sinks and water closet. Two more generously sized bedrooms, hall bathroom and built-in linen closet complete the 2nd story. The brick carriage house garage offers workshop and large loft perfect for office or studio. Potting shed, patio and tranquil gardens round out the large lot.