3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $500,000

New Construction in the beautifying Gate District! Enjoy an optimal location across from campus on a dead end street & gorgeous finishes. This beautiful home combines modern luxuries with historic appeal just minutes from parks, shopping, restaurants and convenient access to highways all on a low traffic block. As soon as you enter this 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath home, the open floor plan draws you in. Any chef would love the kitchen with quartz counter tops, soft close drawers, tile back splash. A bonus room spills onto a spacious deck & privately fenced yard with two space carport with garage door. The master suite features a private deck, and a luxurious master bath with double sink vanity, and separate shower and tub. The 9 ft pour basement awaits your personal touch. Bonus: Low maintenance gorgeous brick exterior - enjoy secure parking and a perfectly sized city lawn. The ultimate city lifestyle awaits you! BONUS: FULL Tax Abatement for 10 yrs and 50% for 5 more years!

