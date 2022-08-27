3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $509,999

A Gem in the Grove! Custom-built to the highest standard. New construction in the fast-growing Grove neighborhood. In a Washington University "Live Near Your Work" neighborhood. Walk or bike to Forest Park, CORTEX, the hospitals. Just steps from the vibrant heart of the neighborhood, but located on a cul-de-sac. This is a contemporary home with all the high-end finishes you'd expect. Custom millwork throughout, solid wood doors on all bedrooms and bathrooms, 80 gallon water heater. Features a private 3rd floor Owner Suite with 2 walk-in closets and an adjoining roof-top deck. Nine-foot ceilings throughout. The unfinished basement has all the rough-ins to turn it into a one-bedroom rental, home office or Airbnb--with a separate front entrance. Near-maintenance-free yard leads to covered, private, two-car parking with alley access. This is one side of a two-unit building. Townhouse is the left side of the photos of the front. Photos are of a different unit.