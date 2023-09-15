Explore Shaw's Finest in St. Louis! This spacious gem, with no property taxes until 2029, features an open-concept living area with 9' ceilings, sleek kitchen, and roomy outdoor spaces. An oversized climate-controlled garage and versatile 1,000 sq ft basement, also with 9' ceilings, complete the package. Shaw's diverse culinary scene, shopping, parks, and cultural attractions are just moments away. Don't miss this chance to own a modern piece of Historic Shaw's charm and embrace the vibrant lifestyle. Contact us today to unlock your dream home!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $510,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police were chasing a car moments before it crashed into a vacant house here last week, killing all three teen boys inside, authorities said Monday.
Marissa Politte was killed in October 2020 by a driver who huffed Whip-It! gas shortly before the crash.
Here's a guide to more than 50 fall events happening across the St. Louis area.
Columnist Bill McClellan writes: A major problem facing downtown can be summed up in two words — and they’re not “Tishaura Jones.” They’re “wo…
‘All they did was just leave her in a room.’ Kat Dunkus went to Mercy St. Louis with chest pains and was put in a behavioral health unit. Work…