Explore Shaw's Finest in St. Louis! This spacious gem, with no property taxes until 2029, features an open-concept living area with 9' ceilings, sleek kitchen, and roomy outdoor spaces. An oversized climate-controlled garage and versatile 1,000 sq ft basement, also with 9' ceilings, complete the package. Shaw's diverse culinary scene, shopping, parks, and cultural attractions are just moments away. Don't miss this chance to own a modern piece of Historic Shaw's charm and embrace the vibrant lifestyle. Contact us today to unlock your dream home!