Check out this new construction in a very sought after neighborhood. Located on a quiet street walking distance from 50+ amazing restaurants on The Hill and Sublette Park. This home features a brilliant open floor plan on the main level combining the living & dining rooms with an exquisite kitchen. The kitchen includes custom cabinets, high end quartz countertops and stainless appliances. High end finishes include custom pantry shelving & bedroom closets including custom made master walk-in closet, solid bamboo wood flooring, top end tile work and much more. An oversized two car garage provides off street parking and storage. Professionally finished basement adds a family room or fourth bedroom with proper egress and a roughed in bathroom. Level back yard for hosting parties or fun with the kids. Gorgeous new home in a terrific neighborhood that will make you happy for many, many years to come. **Owner Agents.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I mean, it's crazy, obviously,” said Chantal Tkachuk, Matthew’s mother, of the classmates becoming stars in the NBA and NHL. “And just, I thi…
Mother always knows best as Flaherty heard a familiar voice that he didn't expect but could always recognize, just as he struck out his 10th b…
Check out the hits from the weekly Cardinals chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold.
Police broke up two large fights with teens early Sunday morning before responding to a "barrage of gunfire" a block away in downtown St. Louis.
A business dispute has halted plans for a proposed entertainment center featuring the iconic Carl's Drive-In, a go-kart track and other rides …