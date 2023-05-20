Check out this new construction in a very sought after neighborhood. Located on a quiet street walking distance from 50+ amazing restaurants on The Hill and Sublette Park. This home features a brilliant open floor plan on the main level combining the living & dining rooms with an exquisite kitchen. The kitchen includes custom cabinets, high end quartz countertops and stainless appliances. High end finishes include custom pantry shelving & bedroom closets including custom made master walk-in closet, solid bamboo wood flooring, top end tile work and much more. An oversized two car garage provides off street parking and storage. Professionally finished basement adds a family room or fourth bedroom with proper egress and a roughed in bathroom. Level back yard for hosting parties or fun with the kids. Gorgeous new home in a terrific neighborhood that will make you happy for many, many years to come. **Owner Agents.