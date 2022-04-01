Welcome to this beautifully renovated ranch home with a stunning lake view! Enter the foyer to be greeted by an open floorplan, hardwood floors, updated gas fireplace and lots of natural light. Updated kitchen/dining combo has plenty of space, offering 36’’soft-close custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Come spring, enjoy your morning coffee or glass of wine on the large deck overlooking the gorgeous lake surrounded by trees. Off the kitchen is the laundry room and a half bath. Primary bedroom has a custom built, walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. Two more bedrooms, another full bathroom, and an office space, complete the main floor. All bathrooms have been updated. Lower level offers a custom sound studio ready for the musician in you. Walk out the basement onto the covered patio and level fenced backyard, great for entertaining. Come make this beautiful home yours. Located in a quiet, no-through street, just minutes away from hwy 270/Ladue, Creve Coeur.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police said Paris Harvey, 12, shot and killed Kuaron Harvey, 14, and then shot herself. Family members believe the deaths were accidental.
Tyre Sampson, 14, on Thursday fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride that opened last year.
St. Louis icon Albert Pujols is set to sign as a free agent with his original MLB team.
Democrat Scott Sifton drops out of the race, and endorses Trudy Busch Valentine.
Did Trump use an undocumented “burner” phone to hide his activity during the Capitol insurrection? If so, why?
Catholic high school teachers began negotiating with Archdiocese of St. Louis in October, and they're now poised to strike after their contract expired on March 4.
Justice Thomas' wife inundated Trump’s chief of staff with frenzied post-election texts offering advice on how to overturn the results.
Will Smith told viewers that it’s an act of “love” to respond to an insult with your hands. It most certainly is not.
Pujols, 42, says 2022 season will be his last and signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal with the Cardinals means his old No. 5 'will be the last uniform I will wear.'
Family members on Wednesday were mourning the death of 12-year-old LaFrance Johnson, who was accidentally shot Tuesday in north St. Louis.