3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $515,000

Welcome to this beautifully renovated ranch home with a stunning lake view! Enter the foyer to be greeted by an open floorplan, hardwood floors, updated gas fireplace and lots of natural light. Updated kitchen/dining combo has plenty of space, offering 36’’soft-close custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Come spring, enjoy your morning coffee or glass of wine on the large deck overlooking the gorgeous lake surrounded by trees. Off the kitchen is the laundry room and a half bath. Primary bedroom has a custom built, walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom. Two more bedrooms, another full bathroom, and an office space, complete the main floor. All bathrooms have been updated. Lower level offers a custom sound studio ready for the musician in you. Walk out the basement onto the covered patio and level fenced backyard, great for entertaining. Come make this beautiful home yours. Located in a quiet, no-through street, just minutes away from hwy 270/Ladue, Creve Coeur.

