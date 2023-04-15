Open floor plan on the main level featuring Hickory solid wood 3-1/4" plank hardwood flooring throughout. Chef's kitchen has 36 inch custom cabinets, upgraded refrigerator, quartz counters, large deep undermount sink, stainless steel appliances. Open to the kitchen is the spacious living room/dining room. Stunning private oasis backyard with wired-in string lights and floating porch plus patio. See the homeowners' letter to you for more details! Here is information on the benefits of the solar array on the roof: https://enphase.com/installers/systems/sunlight-backup
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $515,000
