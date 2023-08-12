This beautiful home is perfect for those seeking a natural color palette and flexible living space. The main living area features a fireplace and opens to the kitchen, which includes a center island and a nice backsplash. The primary bathroom features double sinks and good under sink storage. The fenced in backyard offers a sitting area for outdoor relaxation. All of these features come together to create a wonderful living experience. This home is sure to please and won't last long, so don't miss out!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $515,000
