This luxurious & modern home offers high-end living in a desirable location. With a two-story design, this home boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, 3 baths, a two-car garage, & full basement with ample storage space. The finest craftsmanship and high-end features greet you as you step inside. The kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring custom cabinetry, SS appliances, beautiful granite counters, & custom island complete w/ a breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying casual meals. The main bedroom suite has coffered ceilings & ensuite luxury bath with ceramic tile surround, a private walk-in shower & a large custom walk-in closet. The 2nd floor includes a laundry area and two additional bedrooms. A wood deck provides a serene outdoor space for relaxation & entertaining. Located by a wide range of restaurants, shops, & entertainment, & major HWYS. Richmond Heights Rec Plex is just a stone's throw away, providing recreational activities & opportunities for an active lifestyle.