3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $52,000

Check out this house! Aint no cappin here. Aint no cappin anywhere. Can you say affordable housing? I can! This is perfect for a starter home for a small family or if you are adding to your rental portfolio, do not miss the opportunity to own a little bit of STL. As you walk into the front door, you come to a family room. Around the corner, you have 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The basement is well kept and clean. Move in ready home. Small yard to minimize the upkeep. Call and set up a showing now. Buyers agent to verify all information.