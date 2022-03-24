 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $52,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $52,900

Charming Jennings ranch style home available now. Would make for a great starter home or an excellent addition to any rental portfolio. The roof is roughly 2 years old. Concrete driveway running from the street to the rear of the home, providing plenty of parking space in addition to the oversized two car detached garage. There is a small fenced in dog kennel in place in the backyard.

