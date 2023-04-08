Newer construction in the fast-growing Grove neighborhood without the wait! Within Washington University "Live Near Your Work" neighborhood. Walk or bike to Forest Park, CORTEX, & the hospitals. Just steps from the vibrant heart of the Grove strip, but located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Featuring open concept living and dining combo with chic kitchen & natural light. 2nd fl has large rooms w/ divided floorplan, full bathroom, and convenience of laundry area. 3rd floor offers a spacious primary bedroom and luxe en suite amenities. BONUS 3rd floor exclusive & private Rooftop Terrace w/ plenty of entertaining space and city views. The unfinished basement has all the rough-ins to turn it into a one-bedroom rental, home office or Airbnb--with a separate front entrance. Near-maintenance-free yard leads to covered, private, two-car parking with alley access that has been recently paved. This is one side of a two-unit building (separate owners). It is the townhouse on the right side of the photos.