UNDER CONSTRUCTION TBB - SPECTACULAR TWO STORY BRICK HOME WITH LOFT HOME ABOVE THE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE! ESTABLISHED X3 BUILDERS PRESETNING THEIR FINEST GEM YET IN 2021 WITH MULTI-USE NEW CONSTRUCTION IN THE CENTRAL WEST END AREA! LIVE IN THE STATELY 2 STORY MAIN HOME WHILE YOUR SHORT OR LONG TERM GUEST OR IN LAWS STAY IN THE LUXURIOUS DETACHED LOFT APARTMENT HOME WITH FULL BATHROOM WHICH IS LOCATED ABOVE THE 2 CAR GARAGE WITH PRIVATE ACCESS. THIS HOME HAS ALL THE LATEST IN ARCHITECURAL STYLE, DESIGN AND TECHNOLOGY INCLUDING KEYLESS ENTRY,REMOTE SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY & MUCH MORE! THE GOURMET KITCHEN OFFERS STAINLESS APLIANCES WITH GAS RANGE WITH BULT-IN MICROWAVE, STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, GRANITE COUTNERTOPS WITH TILE BACKSPLASH, WHIRPOOL TUB AND CENTER ISLAND. GORGEOUS WALNUT HARDWOOD FLOORING THORUGH MAIN FLOOR. BRICK AND LIMESTONE FRONT FACADE OF HOME WITH HARDY BOY SIDING ON SIDES AND REAR OF HOME AND GARAGE. TAX ABATEMENT FOR 50% OFF REAL ESTATE TAXES FOR 5 YEARS.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $524,900
