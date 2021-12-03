Unprecedented entertainment paradise! The most relaxing spa, trendiest hotel & coolest bar have been constructed under one roof. This is an experience you don’t want to miss! Grab a seat at the bar in the main floor lounge or the bar in the lower level, catch up with friends on the multi-level covered deck, cool off in the swim spa or enjoy some time in the sauna – are you getting the picture? Equally impressive are the 3+ bedrooms including a gorgeous master suite, 3 full baths, stunning kitchen, dining, living rooms and a spectacular glass enclosed loft overlooking yet another awesome entertainment space. Brazillian Cherry hardwoods; Carrera marble; custom soft close/lighted cabinets; gorgeous fireplaces; smart features: lighting, garage door, nest thermostat & 2 Ring doorbells; recessed lighting; high end fans, fixtures & appliances. You’re going to need the gated 48’ x 20’ driveway because everybody is coming to your new place! Additional feature sheet accompanies this listing.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $524,900
