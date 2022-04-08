This luxurious townhome in Lafayette Square sits directly across from the park and is exactly what you've been waiting for! Built in 2009 this property blends seamlessly w/ the rich history of the surrounding area but functions as a new home. Entering the unit from the gorgeous front walk there is a parlor that is great for entertaining with a gas-burning fireplace a 1/2 bath, laundry room & access to the attached two-car garage. Heading up to the 2nd floor there is the primary bedroom suite with a spacious closet, a kitchen that boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances, that opens to the dining/family room with the 2nd gas fireplace, and a 1/2 bath. On the 3rd floor, there are 2 more bedrooms, one of which has a great walk-in closet and a full bathroom. The real gem of the property is the high-end rooftop deck w/ a new TPO roof which was installed in 2020 along with Bison adjustable decking. The location is ideal with shops, restaurants, and major highways close by.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000
