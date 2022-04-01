3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000

Architectural Digest style meets urban vibe with sleek lines & contemporary design! This striking silhoette offers an open floor plan with well designed kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, KitchenAid stainless appliances and room to sip & chat at the quartz topped waterfall island! Custom encasement & transom windows let natural light warm the dining & living space! Stunning open staircase cascades to the 2nd level featuring comfy bedrooms with a peaceful master suite~ well appointed bath, two closets & blackout shades! Space is maximized in the northern facing bedroom with a portable murphy bed & home office + convenient laundry! French doors lead to additional entertaining space out back~ privacy fence, custom deck, premium hottub & paver stamped patio & oversized 2 car garage. Enhancements: smart home lighting & locks, Nest thermostats, zoned HVAC, remote controlled levolor blinds & professional landscaping! Enjoy dining round The Grove & close proximity to Cortex, Forest Park etc.