3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000

Welcome home to this sprawling ranch situated beautifully on nearly a 1/2 acre lot! Conveniently located in the central corridor, this home boasts a wonderfully open layout that is light, bright, and spacious! The main floor alone offers almost 2,800 sqft with 3 bedrooms, including an expansive master suite, 2 home offices, and a large laundry/mud room! Master suite is quietly tucked away on the backside of the home, and has a large walk-in closet, private bath w/ heated floor, dual sinks, lighted medicine cabinets, and a steam shower! The updated kitchen features new ceramic tile flooring, center kitchen island, granite countertops, and all matching stainless appliances incl. a subzero refrigerator, too. Fall in love with the large window over the kitchen sink overlooking the gorgeous landscaping in the backyard! The lower level is complete with a huge family/rec room area, 2 separate rooms (one w/ walk-in closet), another office space, cedar closet & ample unfinished storage space!