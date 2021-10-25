3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $525,000

A NEW 3 bedroom / 3.5 bath home just 0.4 miles to Highway 40 to all that the area has to offer. You will enjoy this open floor plan that has 9 ft ceilings on the main floor w/ elegant 8 ft doors, 7 1/2" wide plank Natural White Oak engineered hardwood floors throughout other than bathrooms, 7" base trim & 7" crown moulding. Relax on your 17 x 8 covered front porch or the rear 12 x 10 patio. The 15 x 15 Kitchen features Granite counters, a 6 ft center island, 42" White full wood cabinets, pantry w/ 4 slide out drawers, also 5 deep drawers for larger item storage. There are Stainless Steel appliances including 36" Gas Range w 5 burners / Range Hood, Dishwasher, Microwave, a Counter Depth French Door Refrigerator & a 48 bottle Wine cooler. A separate 1st floor office & a loft offer more space to spread out. Very convenient UPPER level Laundry area. Zoned HVAC too! See also listing at 1352 Central Ave.